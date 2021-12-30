PRO SOCCER TALK | NBC SPORTSPST Select Team

Southampton looks to stretch its unbeaten run to four matches when it welcomes absence-marred Newcastle United to St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium)

Saints have sandwiched draws with Palace and Spurs around a 3-2 defeat of West Ham to pull 10 points clear of the bottom three.

But Eddie Howe’s Magpies have fought through a brutal run of injuries and illness to draw Manchester United on Monday, though additional problems for Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin helped them miss out on a midweek trip to Everton.

How many senior Magpies will be fit to tangle with Saints on Sunday? That’s the million-dollar question.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton v Newcastle.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

Mohamed Salisu is suspended and Kyle Walker-Peters is, too, with illness affecting the statuses of Jack Stephens, Lyanco, Nathan Tella, and Che Adams. Valentino Livramento has a knee ailment, Will Smallbone a calf problem, and Alex McCarthy a thigh issue. Stephens, Lyanco, and Livramento could be available.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

The long list of Newcastle woes begins with (big inhale)… Federico Fernandez (thigh), Jamal Lewis (thigh), Javi Manquillo (suspended), Isaac Hayden (knee), Paul Dummett (calf), Callum Wilson (calf), Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), Karl Darlow (illness), Ciaran Clark (illness), Joe Willock (illness), Matt Ritchie (illness), and Ryan Fraser (thigh). Only a handful could play and that’s why Thursday’s match with Everton was postponed. Stay tuned.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Saints are heavy home favorites, relatively speaking, with -152 odds to beat the beat-up Magpies. A draw doles out +280 while a Newcastle win comes in at +400.

Prediction

Newcastle is missing a ton of players for a fixture that asks a lot of them anyway. But the clubs did split wins last season and drew 2-2 at St. James’ Park earlier this year, so… maybe? Southampton 1-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Southampton v Newcastle, stream live, and start time

Kickoff: 9apm ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

