Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Southampton looks to stretch its unbeaten run to four matches when it welcomes absence-marred Newcastle United to St. Mary’s on Sunday (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium)

Saints have sandwiched draws with Palace and Spurs around a 3-2 defeat of West Ham to pull 10 points clear of the bottom three.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON vs NEWCASTLE

But Eddie Howe’s Magpies have fought through a brutal run of injuries and illness to draw Manchester United on Monday, though additional problems for Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin helped them miss out on a midweek trip to Everton.

How many senior Magpies will be fit to tangle with Saints on Sunday? That’s the million-dollar question.

Follow @NicholasMendola