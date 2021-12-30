Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford vs Tottenham: Spurs will look to remain unbeaten under Antonio Conte, while the Hornets hope to snap their five-game losing skid when they meet at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day (Watch live on Saturday at 9 am ET, on USA and online via NBCSports.com).

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton kept the unbeaten run alive for Tottenham, but was a bitter pill to swallow after playing for 50 minutes against 10 men. Harry Kane scored in his third straight Premier League appearance (four goals in 16 games this season), but it was his not-to-be winning goal, narrowly ruled out for offside, which garnered the most headlines. On the whole, it was another measured but strong showing by Tottenham, only lacking the final piece of the puzzle to secure all three points.

Watford, on the other hand, are on the tail end of a brutal set of fixtures (and postponements). Defeats to Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester, West Ham and Brentford, with three games not played sandwiched in between, have made for a hellacious five weeks post-Thanksgiving. The absence of Ismaila Sarr (knee) has dovetailed perfectly with the downturn in results, from the 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Nov. 20, to not a single point earned without the Senegalese star.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kiko Femenia (knock) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Ben Foster (groin), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Christian Kabasele (undisclosed), Danny Rose (knee), Tom Cleverley (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Giovani Lo Celso (calf), Steven Bergwijn (calf), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford (+425) | Tottenham (-176) | Draw (+320)

Prediction

Watford battle as hard as anyone in the Premier League, but they’re simply a poor defensive side. Kane, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and maybe even Dele Alli will find plenty of joy (and space) on the counter-attack, perhaps providing a launching point for Conte’s still-struggling attack. Watford 1-3 Tottenham.

How to watch Watford vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: USA

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

