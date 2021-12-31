Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be an epic battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as two teams battling to stay in the Premier League title race collide. STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v LIVERPOOL

Thomas Tuchel has consistently bemoaned Chelsea’s injury and illness issues in recent weeks as the Blues have lost ground in the title race and sit in second place in the table heading into this clash. Last time out they conceded a stoppage time equalizer at home at Brighton and they just haven’t looked like themselves over the last two months. Injuries all over the pitch have hit Tuchel hard and even though Romelu Lukaku is back fit they are struggling to finish chances. At the other end of the pitch constant shuffling due to injuries has been an issue, while Ben Chilwell is now out for the season and Reece James came off injured against Brighton last time out. All of this adds up to the first major dip in form for Tuchel as Chelsea boss, as the reigning European champions were the preseason favorites for many to win the title and they have to try to hang in the race heading into the second half of the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are in a very similar situation to Chelsea as the Reds are reeling from a shock loss at injury-hit Leicester City last time out. Liverpool sit in third place, one point behind Chelsea, but do have a game in-hand over their title rivals. Klopp, like Tuchel, has admitted his team will struggle to stay in the title race as Man City have pulled away with 10 wins on the spin heading into this weekend. Injuries have impacted Liverpool in recent weeks too and they will now lose Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to Africa Cup of Nations duty in January. That is a double blow for Klopp who knows his side have the quality to stay in the title race with Manchester City but do they have the squad depth?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Timo Werner has a small chance of returning after testing positive for COVID-19 recently, while Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James are all likely to be out. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is battling back from an ankle injury, while Ben Chilwell is out for the season after having surgery on his knee injury. Given all of that, it is likely that Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Chalobah will start in defense, while Christian Pulisic is likely to play at right wing-back once again. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz could come in to freshen things up.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Andy Robertson is missing once again due to suspension so Kostas Tsimikas will start at left back. Thiago Alcantara and Takumi Minamino are out, while Divock Origi is battling back from a knowk. Nat Phillips, Adrian and Harvey Elliott remain out. Klopp could bring in Firmino, Keita, Jones and Konate to the lineup to help freshen things up, but the Liverpool boss has confirmed that they have three more positive COVID-19 cases but hasn’t named the players involved.

