Crystal Palace can win back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 6 if it can topple West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Palace drew the Irons in the first meeting between the London derby rivals on Aug. 28 when Conor Gallagher, a loanee from a third London club Chelsea, snared two equalizers in West London.
West Ham wants to make it two-straight wins after ending a three-match winless run with a 4-1 win at Watford on Dec. 28, just their second win from eight following a sterling 11-match start to the season saw David Moyes men posted up in the top four.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham.
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)
QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (COVID-19), Luka Milivojevic (COVID-19), Christian Benteke (COVID-19), Conor Gallagher (undisclosed), Michael Olise (COVID-19), Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Vicente Guaita (undisclosed), James McArthur (thigh) | OUT: Wilfried Zaha (suspension)
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup
QUESTIONABLE: Pablo Fornals (illness), Aaron Cresswell (back) | OUT: Kurt Zouma (hamstring), Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Declan Rice (suspension)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
The odds are much tighter than they would’ve been just a month ago, as hosts Palace are +205 to win and a draw deals out +235 to the wagerer. A West Ham victory is +130.
Prediction
The Wilfried Zaha absence looms large over this one and will request plenty from Palace’s other playmakers. The uncertain statuses of Conor Gallagher, Eberechi Eze, and Christian Benteke make it hard to pick Palace here, but if they’re good to go then this prediction will look foolish (even though the Irons are missing Kurt Zouma and Declan Rice). Palace 1-2 West Ham.
