Premier League 2021 table: The calendar year standings

The Premier League table for 2021 as a calendar year is absolutely fascinating to look at.

As we close out a wild 12 months across the Premier League, below is the table based on the results in 2021.

It takes into account every single Premier League game played in 2021 as a calendar year and even if teams have only spent half the season in the top-flight due to promotion or relegation, they have been included.

All of that leads to a bizarre looking table, and here are a few key takeaways from 2021.

Premier League 2021 table takeaways

Manchester City are 27 points clear at the top. 27. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded the most points in a calendar year in top-flight history. Incredible.

are 27 points clear at the top. 27. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded the most points in a calendar year in top-flight history. Incredible. Guess what? Man City also scored 113 goals, 32 more than the next best team, Liverpool. Again, that is ridiculous.

also scored 113 goals, 32 more than the next best team, Liverpool. Again, that is ridiculous. Man City also won 36 of their 44 games in 2021.

also won 36 of their 44 games in 2021. Chelsea and Man City have the equal best defensive record based on 2021, as both teams conceded just 32 goals. Chelsea did play two games less than Man City, but their defensive record under Thomas Tuchel was one of the stories of the year.

have the equal best defensive record based on 2021, as both teams conceded just 32 goals. Chelsea did play two games less than Man City, but their defensive record under Thomas Tuchel was one of the stories of the year. Arsenal have had a sneaky good 2021, as Liverpool only won one more point than the Gunners. Think about that.

have had a sneaky good 2021, as Liverpool only won one more point than the Gunners. Think about that. West Ham won over half of their games in 2021 (22 from 41 games) accumulating 73 points which puts them just four points behind Liverpool. What a year for David Moyes’ side.

won over half of their games in 2021 (22 from 41 games) accumulating 73 points which puts them just four points behind Liverpool. What a year for David Moyes’ side. 2021 has been a year to forget for three teams: Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton . All three are comfortably the worst teams who have played across both seasons as Newcastle and Saints have conceded the most goals (80 and 78 respectively). Will all three of these teams be in the PL next season…

. All three are comfortably the worst teams who have played across both seasons as Newcastle and Saints have conceded the most goals (80 and 78 respectively). Will all three of these teams be in the PL next season… Aston Villa, Southampton and Newcastle all lost 21 times in 2021. Saints managed to do that with one fewer game played than Villa and Newcastle.

all lost 21 times in 2021. Saints managed to do that with one fewer game played than Villa and Newcastle. Brighton have accumulated 52 points in 2021, as Graham Potter continues to do a fine job and somehow the Seagulls continue to fly under the radar. They also recorded more draws than any other PL team, drawing 16 of their 40 games.

And here is the 2021 calendar year table in full.

Premier League 2021 table in full

P W D L GF GA GD Pts Manchester City 44 36 2 6 113 32 81 110 Chelsea 42 24 11 7 70 32 38 83 Liverpool 41 23 8 10 81 38 43 77 Arsenal 41 23 7 11 71 43 28 76 Manchester United 41 21 12 8 72 47 25 75 West Ham United 41 22 7 12 73 51 22 73 Tottenham Hotspur 40 20 6 14 64 50 14 66 Leicester City 40 18 8 14 70 63 7 62 Brighton and Hove Albion 40 12 16 12 39 39 0 52 Leeds United 40 14 10 16 50 60 -10 52 Aston Villa 42 15 6 21 51 60 -9 51 Wolverhampton Wanderers 40 13 10 17 34 45 -11 49 Everton 40 13 10 17 42 58 -16 49 Crystal Palace 41 12 12 17 48 64 -16 48 Southampton 41 9 11 21 42 78 -36 38 Newcastle United 42 8 13 21 48 80 -32 37 Burnley 39 7 13 19 39 59 -20 34 Sheffield United 22 7 0 15 12 36 -24 21 Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 -4 20 West Bromwich Albion 22 4 6 12 24 41 -17 18 Fulham 23 3 8 12 14 30 -16 17 Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 -13 13 Norwich City 19 2 4 13 8 42 -34 10

