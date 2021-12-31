Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 21 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 21, Jan. 1-3, with Chelsea vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Manchester City taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 1-4 Tottenham

Leeds 3-1 Burnley

Man United 2-0 Wolves

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

Everton 2-1 Brighton

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham

Brentford 1-0 Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 21

Saturday, January 1: (+450) Arsenal vs Manchester City (-189). Draw: +340

Saturday, January 1:(+425) Watford vs Tottenham (-167). Draw: +300

Saturday, January 1: (+200) Crystal Palace vs West Ham (+130). Draw: +235

Sunday, January 2:(+180) Everton vs Brighton (+160). Draw: +210

Sunday, January 2: (+100) Leeds vs Burnley (+260). Draw: +245

Sunday, January 2: (+210) Brentford vs Aston Villa (+130). Draw: +225

Sunday, January 2: (+180) Chelsea vs Liverpool (+140). Draw: +240

Monday, January 3: (-182) Man United vs Wolves (+500). Draw: +300

Follow @JPW_NBCSports