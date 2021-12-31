Most intriguing stats from the Premier League in 2021

By Dec 31, 2021, 2:40 PM EST
0 Comments

Why don’t we take a look at some of the most intriguing Premier League stats from 2021?

You’ll notice a theme throughout these stats, as the word ‘most’ is used most of the time.

As we put a bow on the calendar year, there were more than a few players and teams who stood out above the rest over the last 12 months. Good and bad.

Below is a list of some of the Premier League stats which caught our eye, as so many storylines swirled around the PL and its teams.

Here are some of the most intriguing Premier League stats from the last 12 months.

Premier League, Best of 2021

Premier League goals
Top 21 Premier League goals from 2021
Premier League table 2021
Premier League 2021 table: The calendar year standings
Premier League
Premier League Best XI of 2021

Premier League stats 2021

Most goals (player)

1st: Mohamed Salah = 24

2nd: Harry Kane = 18
3rd: Ilkay Gundogan = 15
4th: Michail Antonio, Heung-min Son, Diogo Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho = 14
5th: Ollie Watkins, Bruno Fernandes, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy = 13

Most goals (team)

1st: Manchester City = 113

2nd: Liverpool = 81
3rd: West Ham = 73
4th: Manchester United = 72
5th: Arsenal = 71

Most wins (team)

1st: Manchester City = 36

2nd: Chelsea = 24
3rd: Liverpool = 23
4th: Arsenal = 23
5th: West Ham = 22

Most assists by player

Most saves by goalkeeper

Most minutes played (outfield players)

Most minutes played (all players)

Most chances created (player)

Most chances created (team)

Most crosses/corners attempted (team)

Most penalty kicks won

Most penalty kicks conceded

Most penalty kick goals conceded

Most defeats

Southampton/Newcastle/Aston Villa = 21

Most draws

Brighton = 16

Most goals conceded

Newcastle = 80