Why don’t we take a look at some of the most intriguing Premier League stats from 2021?

You’ll notice a theme throughout these stats, as the word ‘most’ is used most of the time.

As we put a bow on the calendar year, there were more than a few players and teams who stood out above the rest over the last 12 months. Good and bad.

Below is a list of some of the Premier League stats which caught our eye, as so many storylines swirled around the PL and its teams.

Here are some of the most intriguing Premier League stats from the last 12 months.

Premier League stats 2021

Most goals (player)

1st: Mohamed Salah = 24

2nd: Harry Kane = 18

3rd: Ilkay Gundogan = 15

4th: Michail Antonio, Heung-min Son, Diogo Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho = 14

5th: Ollie Watkins, Bruno Fernandes, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy = 13

Most goals (team)

1st: Manchester City = 113

2nd: Liverpool = 81

3rd: West Ham = 73

4th: Manchester United = 72

5th: Arsenal = 71

Most wins (team)

1st: Manchester City = 36

2nd: Chelsea = 24

3rd: Liverpool = 23

4th: Arsenal = 23

5th: West Ham = 22

Most assists by player

Most saves by goalkeeper

Most minutes played (outfield players)

Most minutes played (all players)

Most chances created (player)

Most chances created (team)

Most crosses/corners attempted (team)

Most penalty kicks won

Most penalty kicks conceded

Most penalty kick goals conceded

Most defeats

Southampton/Newcastle/Aston Villa = 21

Most draws

Brighton = 16

Most goals conceded

Newcastle = 80

