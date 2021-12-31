The Premier League action is heading to USA Network in 2022.
Starting Saturday January 1, 2022, a significant slate of NBC Sports programming and events will appear on USA Network as NBCSN ceases operations and the Premier League action will have a new home.
FULL PREMIER LEAGUE TV, STREAMING SCHEDULE
From January 1, 2022, Premier League games will be shown across USA Network, Peacock and the main NBC channel.
The main thing you need to remember: USA Network will replace NBCSN as our main cable home for Premier League games on TV.
Below are details on how it will all work, plus how you can watch the action.
How to Stream NBC Sports on Peacock
Sports fans can stream games and events live on Peacock, including Sunday Night Football, all Notre Dame football home games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, and much more.
In 2022, Peacock will continue to offer an array of live sports coverage including Super Bowl LVI and competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
WATCH PREMIER LEAGUE ON PEACOCK
Peacock also features studio programming, original series and documentaries and full event replays, and is available across a variety of devices and platforms, with the full list available here.
To learn more about sports on Peacock and how to sign up, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/sports.
Premier League schedule on USA on New Year’s Day
On New Year’s Day, USA Network presents a tripleheader as it becomes the cable home of the Premier League.
Premier League Mornings kicks off at 7am ET ahead of the first matches of 2022, and the action on the pitch starts with Arsenal vs Manchester City at 7:30am ET.
Full slate on USA on New Year’s Day:
- Arsenal vs Manchester City: 7:30am ET
- Watford vs Tottenham: 10am ET
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham: 12:30pm ET
Premier League action on USA continues Sunday, January 2 starting at 8am ET and highlighted by Chelsea vs Liverpool at 11:30 am ET.
Below is the schedule for the first Premier League matchweek of 2022 in full.
Saturday 1 January
The full slate on USA Network on New Year’s Day is also streaming on the NBC Sports App.
7:30am: Arsenal v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
10am: Leicester v Norwich – Watch live on Peacock Premium
10am: Watford v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Sunday 2 January
9am: Brentford v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Everton v Brighton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Leeds v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Southampton v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Monday 3 January
12:30pm: Man Utd v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Key notes on Premier League switching to USA Network
- In 2022, Premier League Mornings is on USA.
- Same incredible action… Same edge of your seat moments… Same characters… In a new home. Beginning New Year’s Day.
- Join Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard as our Premier League Mornings coverage in 2022 moves to USA, as our entire studio show is heading over to USA