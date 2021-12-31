Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Chelsea winning their first PL title takes center stage this time.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 18, as a young Portuguese coach called Jose Mourinho (remember him?) led Chelsea to their first top-flight title in 50 years and first-ever PL crown.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 18 – Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first top-flight title in 50 years

Under new owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea had started to build a formidable squad and the west London club were the envy of everyone across the soccer world. But the Premier League title eluded them.

Then a young coach called Jose Mourinho arrived at the start of the 2004-05 season…

Mourinho dubbed himself ‘The Special One’ in his very first press conference and that was legendary on its own. His team at Chelsea was packed with legendary players too as Frank Lampard, John Terry, Petr Cech and Didier Drogba formed the spine of one of the greatest teams in PL history.

After an incredible season where they only conceded 15 goals and lost just one of their 38 games, Mourinho’s side finished 12 points clear at the top of the table and had 95 points on the board.

Chelsea officially clinched the title with their win away at Bolton Wanderers on Apr. 30, 2005 as Lampard scored twice to send the away fans wild. Cue incredible scenes at the final whistle, as this was Chelsea’s first-ever Premier League title and their first top-flight title in 50 years.

Amid the wild celebrations keep an eye out for Mourinho who was relaxed and on his cell phone as he spoke with his family. This was truly the beginning of a Premier League dynasty as Chelsea won three titles in six seasons from 2005 to 2010.

