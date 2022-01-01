Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace can win back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 6 if it can topple West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace drew the Irons in the first meeting between the London derby rivals on Aug. 28 when Conor Gallagher, a loanee from a third London club Chelsea, snared two equalizers in West London.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs WEST HAM

West Ham wants to make it two-straight wins after ending a three-match winless run with a 4-1 win at Watford on Dec. 28, just their second win from eight following a sterling 11-match start to the season saw David Moyes men posted up in the top four.

Follow @NicholasMendola