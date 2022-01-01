Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton will be rested when it hosts a Brighton and Hove Albion side buzzing after picking up a draw against Chelsea earlier this week (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees’ midweek match with Newcastle was postponed and Rafa Benitez’s men haven’t played since a Dec. 16 draw at Chelsea. Everton sits a disappointing 15th on the Premier League table and is still waiting to get big forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the fold.

Brighton’s only lost once (and won once) in its last five matches but remains in the thick of the top seven discussion as Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, and Co. are getting more consistent in front of goal.

A Seagulls win Sunday will keep it in the top half but losing to the Toffees would see Everton move within two points of their visitors.

