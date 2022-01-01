Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp has had a “suspected positive” test for COVID-19 and will miss the huge Chelsea vs Liverpool clash on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Liverpool confirmed the news on Saturday, just 24 hours before their trip to Chelsea, as three members of Klopp’s backroom staff have also returned ‘suspected positive results.’

That follows on from Klopp confirming that three unnamed players have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the weekend.

Here is the statement in full from the club on Jurgen Klopp:

Statement from Liverpool

“Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result. The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team at Stamford Bridge. Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday. Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports