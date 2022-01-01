Leeds vs Burnley is a huge relegation scrap on Sunday at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium ) as two struggling teams collide.

This is going to be tense.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds haven’t played since Dec. 18 as injuries and COVID-19 cases hit them hard. The Yorkshire club have suffered several major injuries with Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips now out until early March, as they just cannot catch a break. Leeds have won just three of their 18 games so far this season and have won just once in their last eight as they suffered three-straight defeats before their enforced break with a last-gasp loss at Chelsea followed by heavy defeats to Man City and Arsenal. This match is simply huge for determining how the second half of their second season back in the Premier League goes. They currently sit five points above Burnley who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

As for Burnley and Sean Dyche, they lost 3-1 at Manchester United last time out after their enforced break due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. They have two games in-hand on Leeds, and three on the two teams below them, but they have to win some games fast. The Clarets played well against Man United but didn’t take their chances and that has been the story of their season so far. They continue to create chances galore but Chris Wood has struggled for form, Ashley Barnes is out and Maxwel Cornet has been missing in recent weeks. Dyche has led Burnley to successful battles against relegation in the past and he will have to use all of his experience to drag them away from the drop zone this season, as they’ve won just one of their first 16 games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Burley.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Bielsa has had to deal with two big blows ahead of this game as Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have long-term hamstring injuries, Pascal Struijk (foot), Rodrigo (heel) and Jamie Shackleton has an Achilles issue. However, some good news has finally arrived as Daniel James (muscular), Diego Llorente (illness) and Patrick Bamford (hamstring) are all fit. Bamford being available for part of this game will be massive, and his partnership with James and Raphinha is key.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes remain out, while Josh Brownhill is out after testing positive. But Dyche may have several key players back for this clash. Maxwel Cornet is fit, while Nick Pope and Jay Rodriguez may be available after positive COVID-19 tests and Kevin Long is back in contention. If Cornet and Pope are back for this clash, that will be massive.

