Brentford beat Aston Villa late on, as the Bees surged back to secure a huge victory amid wild scenes at their west London home.

After Danny Ings had given Villa a first half lead, Yann Wissa equalized before the break and there were chances galore for both Brentford and Villa to win it.

Brentford grabbed the victory as Mads Roerslev Rasmussen scored his first goal for the club as Thomas Frank’s side continue to punch above their weight in the Premier League.

The win was their first since Dec. 10 and pushed them further into midtable and away from the relegation zone. They have 23 points on the season, one more than Villa.

Brentford vs Aston Villa final score, stats

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa

Goals scored: Ings 16′, Wissa 42′ Roerslev 83′

Shots: Brentford 10, Aston Villa 16

Shots on target: Brentford 4, Aston Villa 5

Possession: Brentford 44, Aston Villa 56

Three things we learned from Brentford vs Aston Villa

1. Villa waste chances: Villa had so many big chances in this game but couldn’t take them and they never really looked sharp enough in the final third. Aside from Buendia’s wonderful assist and a lovely finish from Ings they looked sluggish and Steven Gerrard has to work on his team taking big chances.

2. Brentford never stop fighting: They are absolutely brilliant to watch and never give up. Thomas Frank is a very proud man and despite injuries which have hit them hard in recent weeks, Brentford keep on fighting and they are digging deep to win games at home. That will keep them in the Premier League this season and with 23 points after 19 games they are well on their way to the magic 40-point marker. What a season they are having.

3. Both teams will be safe in midtable: These teams will both be well clear of the relegation scrap but they may not push for European qualification. They are steady in midfield and defense and the next step for both is scoring more goals and making the most of the chances they create.

Man of the Match: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen – Lovely assist for Wissa’s goal and then won it late on with his first goal for Brentford. What a day for the young Dane.

Villa go ahead

It was a tight, tense start in west London as Ings had a shot blocked and Brentford kept the ball well when they had it.

Villa then took the lead with a sublime goal as Emiliano Buendia turned majestically and slotted a perfect ball through to Ings who finished across goal as the two summer signings combined.

John McGinn fired off target after another slick Villa move and Brentford had a few set-piece opportunities.

Just before half time the Bees equalized as Rasmussen surged down the right and picked out Yann Wissa who controlled well and slotted home a beauty.

Tight, tense in west London

In the second half Villa tried to take the game to Brentford, who lost Sergi Canos to injury, as both Buendia and Bertrand Traore went close.

Ings went close as Brentford blocked another of his efforts, while at the other end Emiliano Martinez made an incredible stop to deny Frank Onyeka as he tipped his low shot wide.

Bees win it late on

Brentford won it late on as the ball found Rasmussen on the right and his first effort was saved by Martinez, but the rebound fell straight to the Dane who slotted home to send the home fans wild.

Ings then looked like he was about to equalize but Brentford somehow blocked his effort once again as Fernandez saved and Jansson cleared.

In the end Brentford held on comfortably for yet another huge home win.

