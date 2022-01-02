Brentford vs Aston Villa, live! How to watch, stream link, team news

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brentford vs Aston Villa will be a very fun watch on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams aim to kick on and push for a top 10 finish in the second half of the season.

Thomas Frank saw his side pushed Manchester City all the way last time out, as the Bees lost 1-0 but their depleted squad but up a brave battle. Brentford have lost seven of their last 11 games but are still sitting way above the relegation zone and look at home in their first-ever season in the Premier League. With so many connections between Brentford and Villa over the last few years, the likes of Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins are sure to get a warm welcome back to west London.

As for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, they’ve had a very tough run of games in recent weeks and last played against Chelsea on Boxing Day as they lost 3-1. Villa have won four of Gerrard’s first seven games in charge and will see this clash as the perfect way to start 2022 off with a bang. Gerrard missed the game with Chelsea after he tested positive for COVID-19 but he will be back on the sidelines at Brentford. Villa sit on 22 points, just two points ahead of Brentford, as both teams are nestled in midtable.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Raya (knee), Josh Dasilva (hip) Julian Jeanvier (knee) Rico Henry (hamstring), Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring) Dominic Thompson (cramp) Bryan Mbeumo (calf)

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 ➡ Norgaard and Canos start 🔙 Janelt and Ajer return to squad 🙌 Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREAVL pic.twitter.com/eeiiMAc4jc — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 2, 2022

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyrone Mings (suspended), Leon Bailey (quad), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Ashley Young (toe)

This is your first Aston Villa starting XI of 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮. 👊 #BREAVL pic.twitter.com/h6fakrwsHw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 2, 2022

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

