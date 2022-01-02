Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter.
After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
Mateo Kovacic scored a worldie to make it 2-1, then USMNT star Christian Pulisic made it 2-2.
Both teams had chances to win it but goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Caoimhin Kelleher stood tall, as a draw wasn’t great for either team as they aim to chase down Manchester City in the title race.
Below are marks out of 10 with the full Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings.
Chelsea player ratings
Edouard Mendy: 8 – Two fine stops from Salah and Mane in the second half. Solid.
Trevoh Chalobah: 6 – Poor mistake for Mane’s goal, but recovered well. Came off with a knock.
Thiago Silva: 6.5 – Solid as ever as he tried to calm things down. Did a job on Jota to keep him off the ball.
Antonio Rudiger: 6.5 – No marauding runs forward but did his job at the back.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Did well at RWB and RCB after he was smashed in the face by Mane early on. Kept his cool.
N’Golo Kante: 8 – He was everywhere, once again. Brilliant midfield display as he swept everything up. Lovely assist for Pulisic’s goal.
Mateo Kovacic: 8.5 – Stunning volley to start Chelsea’s rally. Lovely flicks and passes. On another level.
Marcos Alonso: 6.5 – Deliveries weren’t at his best and Salah did him on his goal, but always an option as he surged forward.
Mason Mount: 7 – Some nice passes and movement to knit midfield and attack together.
Christian Pulisic: 6.5 – Scored a crucial goal but missed a big chance early on. Never gave up and finished the game at RWB.
Kai Havertz: 6 – Didn’t get too many chances, but helped Chelsea look a lot better in attack. Maybe he will start over Romelu Lukaku?
Substitutions
Jorginho (70′ on for Chalobah): 6 – Settled things down and used all of his experience.
Callum Hudson-Odoi (79′ on for Havertz): 6 – Couldn’t get behind the Liverpool defense after coming on up top.
Liverpool player ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher: 8 – Youngster did superbly. Denied Pulisic twice, the first a great save at 0-0. Only 23 and has a bright future.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 – Clearance early on led to Pulisic’s chance. Couldn’t get forward much.
Ibrahima Konate: 6 – Solid enough, but still settling in at center back. His positioning was a little off at times.
Virgil van Dijk: 6.5 – Won plenty of balls in the air and calmed things down in the second half.
Kostas Tsimikas: 6.5 – Quality of his crosses not quite there but flew forward all the time. Standing in well for Robertson.
Jordan Henderson: 6 – Not his best game but kept battling away. Leadership skills key.
Fabinho: 6 – See above. Caught in possession in bad areas a few times, which is unlike him. Tough to play against Kovacic and Kante.
James Milner: 6 – See above. All three Liverpool central midfielders struggled to dictate the tempo but they battled away.
Mohamed Salah: 8 – Brilliant goal and could have scored a lovely chip in the second half but Mendy denied him Now he’s off to represent Egypt and Liverpool will miss him massively.
Diogo Jota: 6 – Very, very quiet as Thiago Silva and Rudiger did a job on him.
Sadio Mane: 6.5 – Lovely finish for his goal and Mendy denied him a second. But lucky to stay on the pitch after his early challenge on Azpilicueta.
Substitutions
Naby Keita (69′ on for Milner): 6 – Didn’t get on the ball but worked hard.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (69′ on for Jota): 6 – See above. A few times he could’ve launched counters.
Curtis Jones (90′ on for Mane): N/A