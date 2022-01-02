Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Liverpool is going to be an epic battle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams battling to stay in the Premier League title race collide.

Both teams head into this clash out of form and battling through injury issues, as Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp know a win here is imperative to help set them up for a second half surge as they try to chase down first-place Manchester City.

Liverpool will be without Klopp, as he has a suspected positive test for COVID-19 and will not be at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have defensive injuries and even though Romelu Lukaku is back fit, there are reports he may be left out after his comments hitting out at Tuchel’s tactics and the Chelsea boss responding. What a mess around the $131.5 million striker.

As for Liverpool, they have had issues in midfield as both teams are struggling to finish chances and have dropped points unexpectedly over the festive fixtures.

These two teams do not get on and in recent years they’ve become bitter rivals on and off the pitch.

Here’s a closer look at the history, form, odds, projected lineups and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool.

Chelsea vs Liverpool history

Overall games: 59

Chelsea wins: 21

Liverpool wins: 23

Draws 15

Via Opta:

After losing four consecutive Premier League games against Liverpool between 2019 and 2020, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last two against the Reds (W1 D1), though both of these games have come at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five Premier League meetings with Chelsea when both teams have started the day within the top four (W2 D3), while the Reds have won two of the most recent three.

Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Chelsea – only one visiting team has won three consecutively at Stamford Bridge in the competition, with Blackburn Rovers doing so between 1993- 94 and 1995-96.

Chelsea, Liverpool recent form

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWDDW | Last match: 1-1 draw vs. Brighton

Liverpool last five fixtures – LDWWW | Last match: 1-0 defeat at Leicester

Chelsea projected lineup (3-4-2-1)

—– Mendy —–

— Azpilicueta — Chalobah — Rudiger —

— Pulisic — Kante — Jorginho — Alonso —

—- Mount —- Ziyech —-

—– Lukaku —–

Liverpool projected lineup (4-3-3)

—– Alisson —–

— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Tsimikas —

—- Henderson —- Fabinho —- Keita —-

—- Salah —- Jota —- Mane —-

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are +200 to win, while Liverpool are the slight favorites at +130. The draw is +240.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

Both teams badly need a win to keep themselves in the title race heading into the second half of the campaign. Liverpool have the players to make the most of a depleted Chelsea defense, and you’d fancy to see a reaction from Jurgen Klopp’s side. It will be tight and tense and I’m going for a draw. Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool.

