USMNT star Christian Pulisic came up big for Chelsea against Liverpool once again, as he scored a huge goal in the battle between title rivals.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
The winger is finally playing in an attacking position for the Blues again, and he made it count as he scored a beautiful goal in the first half.
Early on the American winger, 23, missed a glorious chance as he went clean through on goal but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him.
However, he more than made up for that with a massive goal right on half time.
Chelsea had trailed 2-0 early on but fought back as Mateo Kovacic made it 2-1, then Pulisic made it 2-2 in first half stoppage time.
American winger delivers
N’Golo Kante played in Christian Pulisic over the top and the USMNT star controlled well.
He then sent a lovely finish into the far top corner to make it 2-2.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Check out the Christian Pulisic goal video below, as the American star really needed that goal as he last scored in Nov. 20.
CHRISTIAN PULISIC ANSWERS BACK! pic.twitter.com/YSy4xxMlSJ
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 2, 2022