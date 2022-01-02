Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT star Christian Pulisic came up big for Chelsea against Liverpool once again, as he scored a huge goal in the battle between title rivals.

The winger is finally playing in an attacking position for the Blues again, and he made it count as he scored a beautiful goal in the first half.

Early on the American winger, 23, missed a glorious chance as he went clean through on goal but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him.

However, he more than made up for that with a massive goal right on half time.

Chelsea had trailed 2-0 early on but fought back as Mateo Kovacic made it 2-1, then Pulisic made it 2-2 in first half stoppage time.

American winger delivers

N’Golo Kante played in Christian Pulisic over the top and the USMNT star controlled well.

He then sent a lovely finish into the far top corner to make it 2-2.

Check out the Christian Pulisic goal video below, as the American star really needed that goal as he last scored in Nov. 20.