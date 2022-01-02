USMNT’s Christian Pulisic scores huge goal for Chelsea vs Liverpool (video)

By Jan 2, 2022, 12:33 PM EST
0 Comments

USMNT star Christian Pulisic came up big for Chelsea against Liverpool once again, as he scored a huge goal in the battle between title rivals.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The winger is finally playing in an attacking position for the Blues again, and he made it count as he scored a beautiful goal in the first half.

Early on the American winger, 23, missed a glorious chance as he went clean through on goal but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher denied him.

However, he more than made up for that with a massive goal right on half time.

Chelsea had trailed 2-0 early on but fought back as Mateo Kovacic made it 2-1, then Pulisic made it 2-2 in first half stoppage time.

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Pulisic Watch: USMNT star bags Chelsea equalizer in thrilling draw
USMNT - Ricardo Pepi - Daryl Dike
USMNT strikers Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike set for European transfers
USMNT
Barcelona’s COVID-19 outbreak swells to 10 players; Sergino Dest tests...

American winger delivers

N’Golo Kante played in Christian Pulisic over the top and the USMNT star controlled well.

He then sent a lovely finish into the far top corner to make it 2-2.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Check out the Christian Pulisic goal video below, as the American star really needed that goal as he last scored in Nov. 20.