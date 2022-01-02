USMNT star Christian Pulisic scored the equalizing goal as Chelsea battled back from an early 2-0 deficit to secure a 2-2 draw, which will help neither side in the Premier League title race, on Sunday.

It was Pulisic’s third Premier League goal of the season and his fifth start in six games for Chelsea. This time, he was deployed as an attacking midfielder behind a (more) recognized striker after a brief stint at right wing back; he would, however, finish the game back in that unfamiliar position.

Below is analysis of Pulisic’s latest outing for Chelsea, as the Blues tried (but ultimately failed) to get a leg up in the Premier League title race race for second.

Minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic

8th minute: Pulisic pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area after Kai Havertz closed down Trent Alexander-Arnold and blocked his clearance. Pulisic’s first touch was good and his second wasn’t bad either, if not quite quick enough as Caoimhin Kelleher was very quick to rush out and push the ball away from Pulisic’s feet.

🇺🇸 #USMNT's Christian Pulisic will not want to see this one-on-one chance back. Young Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher did well, but Pulisic will be very upset he didn't finish off this golden chance to put Chelsea 1-0 up. #CFC #LFC #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/eOfigHXfCt — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 2, 2022

17th minute: Pulisic received a pass near the corner of the 18-yard box, but his first touch was very poor and bounced five yards away. Diogo Jota stepped to the ball and Pulisic slid in to win it back, taking out the Portuguese and earning himself a yellow card in the process.

13th to 45th minute: Pulisic had all of six touches on the ball over a 32-minute span.

45th minute + 1: PULISIC GOAL! N’Golo Kante played a beautiful ball (with the outside of his foot) into space behind Liverpool’s defense, and it was Pulisic making the run into the left channel. His first touch positioned the ball brilliantly as it bounced back up to waist-height for a fantastic left-footed strike over top of Kelleher and just under the crossbar (WATCH HERE).

57th minute: Pulisic found himself in the center circle with the ball 30 feet in the air and Jota tracking its flight. Jota put Pulisic on his left hip and bodied him into a terrible position to defend the counter. Jota slipped the ball around Pulisic for Mohamed Salah, who fired from 35 yards out and forced Edouard Mendy into a world-class save.

62nd minute: Pulisic got on the end of Marcos Alonso’s cross and redirected the half-volley on frame. He didn’t manage to put it either side of Kelleher, though, and the Irishman made a stellar reaction save. Massive chance, for Pulisic and for Chelsea.

70th minute: Pulisic was moved from the left side of the attacking-two behind Havertz, to right wing back, after Trevoh Chalobah was subbed off and Cesar Azpilicueta moved from right wing back to right-sided center back.

72nd minute: Pulisic cut in from the right side and fired a left-footed shot from 20 yards out. He had the direction dialed in correctly, but not the height, as it sailed just over the crossbar.

