Everton will be rested when it hosts a Brighton and Hove Albion side buzzing after picking up a draw against Chelsea earlier this week (Watch live at 9am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Toffees’ midweek match with Newcastle was postponed and Rafa Benitez’s men haven’t played since a Dec. 16 draw at Chelsea. Everton sits a disappointing 15th on the Premier League table and is still waiting to get big forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in the fold.
STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs BRIGHTON
Brighton’s only lost once (and won once) in its last five matches but remains in the thick of the top seven discussion as Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, and Co. are getting more consistent in front of goal.
A Seagulls win Sunday will keep it in the top half but losing to the Toffees would see Everton move within two points of their visitors.
[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Brighton.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)
OUT: Fabian Delph (knock), Richarlison (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh), Tom Davies (knee), Andros Townsend (foot)
📋 | Your first Everton XI of 2022…
▫️ 4⃣ changes from #CHEEVE
▫️ @CalvertLewin14 starts#EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/lPe5qP2yTa
— Everton (@Everton) January 2, 2022
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Lewis Dunk (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (illness)
Our first team of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣! 💪 Here's how we line up against Everton. 📝
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sOvz1fk3l9
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 2, 2022
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
It’s a virtual toss-up, perhaps slightly tilted to Brighton given that Everton’s at home and both teams are +170 to win. A draw pays a little bit better at +210.
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links
Prediction
The Seagulls have been playing well but Everton will have extra fresh legs for this one. The Toffees should also be motivated to get back to winnning ways in front of the home faithful, but a bright start from the Seagulls could heap pressure on the hosts. Everton 1-1 Brighton.
How to watch Everton v Brighton, stream live, and start time
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com