Stuart Dallas’ magnificent goal canceled out a tremendous Maxwel Cornet equalizer as Leeds overcame a blown lead to collect three huge points with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds led through Jack Harrison and looked set for a deserved three points and cushion above the bottom three when Burnley’s Ivorian super sub smashed home, but Dallas restored’ the lead for Leeds with under a quarter-hour to play and Daniel James put the game to bed in stoppage time.

Cornet’s outstanding free kick from distance was a piece of technical brilliance but the Clarets failed to get an away point and remain two points behind 17th-place Watford, who’ve played one more match than Burnley.

Leeds moves eight points clear of the bottom three with 19 points, having played two more matches than their Sunday visitors.

Leeds vs Burnley final score, stats

Leeds 3-1 Burnley

Scorers: Harrison 39′, Cornet 54′, Dallas 77′, James 90’+2

Shot attempts: Leeds United 22-8 Burnley

Shots on goal: Leeds United 7-2 Burnley

Possession: Leeds United 55-45 Burnley

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Burnley

1. Bamford absence, off-kilter Raphinha still loom: Patrick Bamford is almost ready to return to the pitch for Leeds and Brazilian playmaker Raphinha just hasn’t been at his clinical best. That’s likely why Leeds was incapable of capitalizing on a brilliant 20-minute period in the first half, and Raphinha added insult to insult when he couldn’t snap home from close range in the second. Leeds got its winner, of course, but it could’ve been settled much sooner.

2. Cornet magic (but AFCON, though): As long as Maxwel Cornet is an option for Burnley, the Clarets can get a goal at the drop of a hat. And if the club can get Chris Wood going, well, it can also rise up the Premier League table. The problem is that won’t happen for a while even if Wood gets back to his best, because Cornet is set for Africa Cup of Nations duty and Burnley has some big matches ahead.

As for the goal, well, we’d attend a TED Talk on how this all works.

3. Dallas’ cowboy moment delivers win: Stuart Dallas has a bit of gunslinger to him, as he’s capable of audacious strikes from unorthodox positions. His vicious rip to make it 2-1 will be warmly-welcomed by the Leeds faithful, and they’ve seen this sort of magic from Dallas in the past.

Man of the Match: Stuart Dallas

Scoring the winner gets you an easy crown, but the very busy Dallas also had five tackles and three interceptions in the role of absolute menace. He’s the kind of player who can deal with Burnley’s physical challenge while carrying the appropriate tool kit to cut them apart with technical wizardry. Set up a shot as well.

Wasted chances in early stages leave Leeds ornery at the break

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier made a terrific point-blank save on Chris Wood after the half-hour mark and his team almost immediately provided threat at the other end.

Tyler Roberts had two promising chances but nodded the better one wide of the far post.

The hosts went ahead when James Tarkowski’s error left him 1v1 with Jack Harrison, who shook Tarkowski for a shot that was saved by Wayne Hennessey and rebounded back to the shooter.

Tarkowski couldn’t get a piece of the rebound and Harrison snapped it past the prone Hennessey for 1-0.

Leeds was better but the margins still thin, as Wood took a Charlie Taylor feed and curled it just over the bar in first-half stoppage time.

Subs send game to next level

Cornet’s free kick off the bench was special, but Leeds’ super subs asked him to hold their proverbial beer.

Joe Gelhardt’s dribble and pinpoint cross serves as the perfect invitation for James’ brave sliding header and Leeds got into the win column.

Marcelo Bielsa’s subs entered the match four minutes apart and around the hour mark before connecting on the insurance goal in stoppage time.

