Liverpool after 2-0 lead turns to draw at Chelsea: ‘It is never boring with us’

Liverpool blew a two-goal lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Chelsea which included all sorts of flashpoints and handed Manchester City a huge boost to its Premier League title hopes.

The only entertainment missing? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp missed the match after a positive COVID-19 test so we won’t get his takes on the result.

There’s good news, though, in the form of some more outlandish and amusing comments from other members of Liverpool, as Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and assistant coach Pep Ljinders reacted to the draw.

“It is never boring with us,” Ljinders said. “Incredible intensity from the start with both teams. We would have wanted more control, we had so many good counterattacks but it was just missing the last pass. Overall, for the public it must have been an unbelievable game. I have to say, the situation we are in it is a big compliment for the team. We could have made a lot of excuses for today but our boys fought hard with all they heart they have.”

Liverpool was without Joel Matip, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino, and Thiago Alcantara, it’s true, but Chelsea did not have Reece James, Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ben Chilwell, and Romelu Lukaku.

Still, there were highlights upon highlights plus big controversy in the first minute when Sadio Mane dropped Cesar Azpilicueta with a yellow card-earning forearm to the face.

Most of the world was debating whether it should’ve earned Mane a red card. Not Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

“I was disappointed with the yellow card to be honest,” Henderson said. “Sadio is always going to try and win it. His eyes are always on the ball, I don’t think there was intent there.”

Sure, pal. There’s a track record, too, but again we’re applauding the outlandish pretzel-making going on here.

Virgil van Dijk capped off the post-match entertainment by expressing hope that the title race has not been run due to the fact that Liverpool’s tossed aside an advantage in its history.

“Never difficult to believe, it is a big gap, they have the title maybe to lose at the moment but anything can happen still,” Van Dijk said. “We have been there and gave it away, so anything is possible. We focus on ourselves, we just have to get results, play good football and win games.”

