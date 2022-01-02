Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool are without three key players for their trip to Chelsea on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) due to ‘suspected positive’ COVID-19 tests.

In a statement released on their website, Liverpool confirmed that Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip are all out for the huge game between title rivals.

After losing Jurgen Klopp due to a positive test as he won’t be on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool are now without three key players as both Alisson and Matip would have definitely started.

Below is the full statement from Liverpool.

Statement on trio missing out

“Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea today after returning suspected positive tests for COVID-19. The trio will play no part in the fixture at Stamford Bridge and are now isolating.

“It follows news Jurgen Klopp will not be present at the encounter after also registering a suspected positive test. All other members of the Reds’ playing squad have subsequently been tested and received negative results.”

