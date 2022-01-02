Manchester United has a terrific chance to gain momentum versus three top-four rivals but will have to handle a tough Wolves side at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The oddsmakers like the Red Devils to take care of business against stingy Wolves, who have been stacking zeroes on the opposition’s side of the scoreboard but struggling to get goals of their own.
Man United can move into fifth place with a win, a point back of fourth-place Arsenal.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 on Sunday and Arsenal lost to Man City, giving United a huge chance on Monday, but a Wolves win would pull the ninth-place visitors to within three points.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Wolves
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Victor Lindelof (chest) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Bruno Fernandes (suspended)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Silva (COVID-19) | OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Raya Ait Nouri (groin), Jonny Otto (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Willy Boly (knock)
How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Stream: Online via NBCSports.com