Manchester United vs Wolves: Prediction, odds, history, recent form

Manchester United looks to take advantage of dropped weekend points from three top-four rivals when it hosts Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The oddsmakers like the Red Devils to take care of business against stingy Wolves, as United can move into fifth place with a win. That would put them a point back of fourth-place Arsenal.

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 on Sunday and Arsenal lost to Man City, giving United a huge chance on Monday, but a Wolves win would pull the ninth-place visitors to within three points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Wolves

Manchester United vs Wolves history

The first time these clubs met it was a blowout, as Newton Heath smashed Wolves 10-1.

United’s won 52 and drawn 20 of the ensuing 107 meetings.

The Red Devils have four wins and three draws in their last seven against Wolves, five of which have come in the Premier League.

Wolves fell 1-0 at the Molineux on Aug. 29.

Manchester United, Wolves recent form

Man United last five fixtures – WWWDW | Last match: 3-1 vs Burnley

Wolves last five fixtures – DLLWD | Last match: 0-0 vs Chelsea

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are the underdog at Old Trafford, carrying +475 odds, while a draw deals out +290 and a Man United win doles out -176

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Hope for an early Manchester United goal, because Wolves are proving themselves capable of packing the back and hoping for a counter attack opportunity. The Red Devils look likely to get a result at home as the players continue to bid to become fixtures in Ralf Rangnick’s plans. Manchester United 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

