Mateo Kovacic’s staggering outside-of-the-boot gives Chelsea life (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The technique store called and they just got a fresh supply of top-shelf inventory courtesy of Mateo Kovacic.

The ex-Real Madrid midfield’s spine-tingling shot from outside the box helped spur Chelsea back from a two-goal deficit to set up a grandstand second half with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The subplots started within seconds of kickoff when Sadio Mane could’ve been sent off for an intentional forearm to the face of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mane, of course, was the one who’d put Liverpool up 1-0 off a Trevoh Chalobah error before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 with a sensational, hip-turning run and near-post finish.

It was going to take that as Edouard Mendy looked strong for Chelsea despite the pair of goals conceded, and Caiominh Kelleher was also solid at the other end.

The game swung back to Chelsea through Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

But this here post is about Kovacic and how this incredible goal was exactly how he drew it up. The behind-the-shot angle leaves no doubt that the Croatian’s only plan was to plunk the ball upper 90 with the outside of his boot from just above the earth.

Follow @NicholasMendola