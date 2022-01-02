Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Romelu Lukaku has been dropped from the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s massive match against Liverpool (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) after the publication of comments critical of manager Thomas Tuchel, according to multiple reports.

A billion pennies for your thoughts on your Champions League-winning manager’s decision regarding your $131.5 million summer purchase, Mr. Roman Abramovich? And a trillion pennies for information on the “behind closed doors” talk Tuchel said he’d have for Lukaku.

Lukaku expressed frustration with his role in Tuchel’s system in an interview conducted several weeks ago, vowing to continue to fight for the Blues despite dissatisfaction with his playing time.

Tuchel said that Lukaku’s comments were “not helpful” and did not match up with the player he saw in training every day.

The Chelsea manager, however, did not indicate displeasure to the extent that he’d omit the big Belgian from his matchday squad for this huge match against Liverpool, only saying that he’d talk to Lukaku about the criticism.

The Blues led the Premier League table for much of the season but now sit 11 points back of Manchester City with a match-in-hand on the champions.

Liverpool is a point behind Chelsea but has played one fewer match.

Romelu Lukaku dropped: Now what?

The 28-year-old Lukaku has missed plenty of time with injuries and a positive COVID-19 test this season and it did not feel like there was any reason to be concerned with the big summer purchase’s satisfaction back at Chelsea.

And reports that his interview was aimed to assuage anger amongst the Inter Milan faithful after he accepted a big-money move back to London could’ve served to further downplay the comments, especially since it was conducted a few weeks ago.

But Tuchel has put his foot down, and that could have something to do with the meeting the boss said he’d have with the Belgian. Fabrizio Romano (below) reports that Tuchel was upset after viewing the entirety of Lukaku’s interview with Sky Italy.

Lukaku has scored in consecutive matches to give him five goals and an assist in 827 Premier League minutes this season. He’s also scored two goals with an assist in four Champions League outings.

The timing could hardly be worse for the Chelsea squad, which finally has Kai Havertz and Timo Werner back in the fold but surely did not plan on using either for 90 minutes.

Confirmed. Chelsea have omitted Romelu Lukaku from their squad for today’s game vs Liverpool, decided by Thomas Tuchel after watching whole interview with Sky Italy. 🔵 #CFC Lukaku won’t even be on the bench, as @David_Ornstein confirmed in the morning. pic.twitter.com/OqRIwj7tgr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022

