Joao Moutinho’s late goal lifted Wolves to a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday, sullying a heartwarming return to the pitch for Phil Jones at Old Trafford.

That’s because Wolves, as they’ve been doing, mostly shut down United’s attack in keeping a sixth clean sheet in eight matches, driving Wolves up to eighth with 28 points.

WATCH MAN UNITED vs WOLVES FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

That’s good for just three points back of Man United, who are 1-1-1 in their last three matches despite playing Burnley, Newcastle, and now Wolves.

That’s not an insult to Wolves, who look ready to contend for another top seven spot after keeping Chelsea and Man United off the scoreboard on consecutive match days.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United vs Wolves final score, stats

Manchester United 0-1 Wolves

Scorers: Moutinho 82′

Shot attempts: Manchester United 8-19 Wolves

Shots on goal: Manchester United 1-6 Wolves

Possession: Manchester United 51-49 Wolves

Three things we learned from Manchester United vs Wolves

1. Second-best at home: It says something that Manchester United’s most notable performers over the first hour at Old Trafford were Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones, and David De Gea. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani struggled atop Ralf Rangnck’s 4-2-2-2 and it took Bruno Fernandes’s entrance off the bench to give the hosts a lift when he rattled the crossbar. Ronaldo was offside when he had the ball in the goal a moment later and then dragged a Fernandes pass wide of the far post in the 69th minute. Cavani and Ronaldo both went the distance and combined for three shot attempts. Only one was on target.

2. Wolves need finishers: There is no question that Bruno Lage’s men have electric players but they simply aren’t conducting the business right now. Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Francisco Trincao, and Daniel Podence are being kept off the scoreboard as injuries keep Hee-chan Hwang and Pedro Neto off the bench. Wolves are holding their own in the midfield and Lage’s back three has been very good, but the goals… it’s all about the lack of goals.

3. About that defense, though: We’re beating this drum quite a bit and for a reason. Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho do a lot in the midfield and there are not many errors behind them when Lage has Conor Coady, Max Kilman, and Romain Saiss back there. Wolves have blanked Chelsea and Manchester United in consecutive matches and allowed a single goal to Liverpool and another to Man City. Those are the only two goals allowed by Wolves in 720 Premier League minutes dating back to a 1-0 win over West Ham on Nov. 20. That’s legit.

Man of the Match: Phil Jones

Yes, this is a bit sentimental, but the center back’s first Manchester United appearance in more than 700 days was strong. He’s been the butt of jokes in the past but Wolves’ attackers won’t be making any quips after No. 4 blocked three shots and made two interceptions to go with a pair of tackles. If it makes you feel better, imagine it says Joao Moutinho there.

Joao Moutinho’s class is permanent

WOLVES LEAD LATE AT OLD TRAFFORD 📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/5RVxD1hJBV — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 3, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola