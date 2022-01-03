Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United has a terrific chance to gain momentum versus three top-four rivals but will have to handle a tough Wolves side at Old Trafford on Monday (Watch Manchester United vs Wolves live at 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The oddsmakers like the Red Devils to take care of business against stingy Wolves, who have been stacking zeroes on the opposition’s side of the scoreboard but struggling to get goals of their own.

Man United can move into fifth place with a win, a point back of fourth-place Arsenal.

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 on Sunday and Arsenal lost to Man City, giving United a huge chance on Monday, but a Wolves win would pull the ninth-place visitors to within three points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Wolves.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Anthony Martial (knee), Victor Lindelof (chest), Harry Maguire (knock), Paul Pogba (thigh)

📋 Our first starting XI of the new year…#MUFC | #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny Otto (knee), Hee-Chan Hwang (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (thigh), Willy Boly (knock)

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

