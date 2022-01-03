Steve Cherundolo named new head coach of LAFC in MLS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Steve Cherundolo is taking the reins at LAFC, as one of the best USMNT players to never play in Major League Soccer will make his league debut as a head coach this Spring.

Cherundolo, 42, signed with Hannover 96 out of college and played his entire career for the German side, eventually captaining the club and taking several jobs in its academy.

The fullback earned 87 USMNT caps along the way, winning the 2005 Gold Cup on the national team side and helping Hannover 96 into the Bundesliga via promotion in 2002.

The club was not relegated until after he retired, and Cherundolo has since held assistant positions with Hannover 96, Stuttgart, the USMNT, and Germany’s U-15 boys team.

Last summer, he led Las Vegas Lights — LAFC’s USL affiliate — and will now take over for Bob Bradley at LAFC.

“I am ecstatic to be named the head coach of LAFC,” Cherundolo said. “Having been a part of the Club for the past year, I was able to see firsthand that the fans, city, and organization are all extraordinary. Furthering the Club’s endeavors on and off the field are my main focus and I can’t wait to get started.”

