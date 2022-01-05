Coutinho, Trippier, Ramsey: Window of Premier League returns is upon us

As Kieran Trippier arrives at Newcastle United for an imminent move from Atletico Madrid, it seems his Premier League return is just the tip of the iceberg.

Maybe it’s the widespread availability of PL clubs to afford the wages of the biggest clubs in Europe, but reports Wednesday claim that the ex-Spurs and Burnley back will be joined by Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey and Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho as new-old faces in England’s top division.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa is listed as a loan destination for Coutinho as the ex-teammates could link up in Birmingham, but other reports claim that as many as five PL teams are in the hunt for the ex-Liverpool wizard and that Coutinho will choose a home by next weekend.

Remember: Gerrard once labeled Coutinho “impossible to defend” in training.

And there’s interest abroad as well, says Sky Sports.

Coutinho’s big price tag was always one that Liverpool should’ve been happy to take in a heartbeat given the Brazilian’s output, but he’s still a fantastic talent who’s been stuck in Barcelona because he’s both not on that level and not worth his wages.

But taking on his wages for a half-year makes more sense, especially if the familiar Gerrard believes he can get plenty out of the sharpshooter, and Barcelona will be happy to not pay Coutinho.

Juventus will be both happy to have Ramsey’s wages off the books and also ready to ready some sort of additional financial reward as their rich offer to the Welshman came mostly because he was out-of-contract.

Manager Max Allegri says that Ramsey is “an outgoing player” and is back in England training on his own. Newcastle will be among the first to be linked with Ramsey, but odds have a London return to Crystal Palace or Arsenal bearing fruit while Everton and Leeds are also listed as possible destinations.

And, ultimately, the aforementioned PL wages may be why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move out of Arsenal could see him land with a fellow Premier League club.

