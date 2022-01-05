Premier League players at the Africa Cup of Nations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Almost three dozen players have left their Premier League clubs for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins Sunday (yes, in 2022) in Cameroon.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Leicester City are particularly hard hit by absences, and Crystal Palace will also feel the heat of the competition as Wilfried Zaha, Wiflred Ndidi, Sadio Mane, and Thomas Partey are among those on international duty.

[ MORE: Africa Cup of Nations schedule, standings, odds ]

We didn’t mention Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because of his current issues at the Emirates Stadium but the Arsenal outcast is another big name at AFCON, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Romain Saiss are huge absences for Leicester and Wolves.

There will also be names who propel themselves into the transfer rumor mill this January, and players like Omar Colley of the Gambia and Franck Kessie of the Ivory Coast are already gossip mill mainstays.

Find a list of Premier League players at AFCON after the jump.

Group A

Burkina Faso: Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa)

Group B

Guinea: Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Senegal: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

Group C

Gabon: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Ulrick Ella (Brighton)

Ghana: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City).

Morocco: Romain Saiss (Wolves), Adam Masina (Watford), Imran Louza (Watford).

Group D

Egypt: Trezeguet (Aston Villa), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

Nigeria: William Troost-Ekong (Watford), Alex Iwobi (Everton), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester CIty)

Group E

Algeria: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Said Benrahma (West Ham United)

Ivory Coast: Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Willy Boly (Wolves), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Group F

Mali: Moussa Djenepo (Southampton), Yves Bissouma (Brighton)

Tunisia: Omar Rekik (Arsenal), Hannibal Mejbri (Manchester United)

