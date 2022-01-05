Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtic is enamored with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Manchester United is looking to strengthen its midfield in moves that could affect four managers who were not with their clubs in the summer transfer window.

Carter-Vickers has impressed in Glasgow and new Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou is said to want to activate Celtic’s option to buy the USMNT center back who has not had the chance to impress Tottenham’s Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has not had access to Paul Pogba until recently and sees a need to improve Man United’s central midfield with one of two fantastic options.

Could they happen in January? There are reasons to think so, but current clubs may want to wait to sanction such departures if possible.

Ruben Neves to Manchester United, Boubakar Kamara to Man Utd

Money talks, but could Ruben Neves really leave a Wolves team that looks better than Man United this month?

Neves and Wolves just beat the Red Devils on Monday and have allowed just two goals since the start of December in pulling within three points of his would-be employer.

It would be no surprise that Rangnick would want Neves and, in fact, he might want Joao Moutinho, too, given both players’ exceptional performances in Wolves’ midfield (not to mention their relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo).

Capable of the sublime shot, Neves is a solid passer and midfield disruptor in the vein of Thomas Partey or, oddly enough, Fred.

Marseille’s Boubakar Kamara is also being mentioned as a Man Utd target.

Having just turned 22, the move would further fit Rangnick’s remit to improve the club in the short- and long-term (though Neves, it must be said, is yet to turn 25).

Kamara is yet to show the same offensive upside as Neves but is arguable a better ball progresser and just as disruptive to the opposition’s plans in the middle of the park.

Cameron Carter-Vickers to Celtic

“CCV” has made positive impressions at several loan spots but is yet to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a full-time basis.

That could change now with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful of using the club’s option to buy the center back from Spurs, but will Carter-Vickers want to leave now that a world-class manager with a penchant for playing three center backs is in North London?

Maybe.

Spurs are not going to accept anything other than the approximate $8 million attached to the loan deal, and Carter-Vickers may be tired of the back-and-forth in his professional career.

Carter-Vickers turned 24 on Dec. 31 and has been on loan from Spurs essentially every season since he made his USMNT debut in 2017.

The eight-times capped defender has spent time with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town, Bournemouth, and Celtic, and the last three were all mentioned as potential permanent homes.

Celtic is looking to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title from Rangers and is six points back of their Old Firm rivals. He’s scored twice with an assist for the Bhoys but more importantly has helped revolutionize the defending of the division’s best unit.

