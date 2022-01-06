Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ed Woodward’s successor as Manchester United’s top executive is being promoted from within, as Richard Arnold will become the club’s chief executive officer on February 1.

Woodward had been in charge of the club since 2013 and has been often mentioned as a blame-bearer for United’s failure to win another Premier League title.

His controversial term was successful commercially but came to a head competitively when he led United’s inclusion in the failed European Super League project last season. The decision caused protests around Europe and Woodward decided to leave the club.

Arnold, 50, has been the club’s managing director since 2013 and joined the club six years earlier.

Woodward will sit on the board through the end of the season before departing the club. Here is United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer:

“I would like to thank Ed for his tireless work on behalf of Manchester United during his nine years as Executive Vice-Chairman and 16 years with the club. We are now looking forward to Richard and his leadership team opening a new phase in the club’s evolution, with ambitious plans for investment in Old Trafford, the strengthening of our engagement with fans, and continued drive towards our most important objective – winning on the pitch.”

Woodward oversaw a Europa League victory but very little success under David Moyes, who was hand-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson, and then Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ironically, his last decision was one of indecision, as Tottenham hired an available Antonio Conte while Woodward stuck with Solskjaer during one of the longest runs of poor form in United’s recent history.

