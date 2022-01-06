Liverpool women add American forward Katie Stengel to promotion push

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

American forward Katie Stengel has joined Liverpool’s bid to earn promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Stengel, 29, won the U-20 World Cup with the United States but has never been capped by the USWNT.

A free-scoring forward at Wake Forest between 2010-13, Stengel did not enter the NWSL College Draft and signed with Bayern Munich.

She led Bayern in scoring when it won the Frauen Bundesliga in 2014-15 and has gone on to play on three continents: in the NWSL with Washington, Boston, Utah, and Houston; in Australia with three clubs, and most recently with Valerenga in Norway.

“Coming in as a second-division team, you want to get promoted and have that big story behind you. The girls have put themselves in a great position and it would be great to get promoted and fight to get back to where we want to be.”

Liverpool leads the FA WSL2 with 23 points from 10 matches, two points clear of Durham with a match-in-hand. Its coach, Matt Beard, managed Stengel with the Boston Breakers before the club folded.

Stengel is one of three CONCACAF players with Liverpool, joining Canada’s Rylee Foster and Jamaica’s Jade Bailey.

