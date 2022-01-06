USMNT’s James Sands loaned to Rangers by NYCFC with option to buy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) American midfielder and defender James Sands was loaned Wednesday to Glasgow Rangers from Major League Soccer champion New York City through the end of the 2023-24 Scottish Premier League season.

Rangers have an option to acquire Sands at the end of the loan.

“James is a player who I have been aware of for some time,” Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a friend of former NYC and current Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna, said in a statement. “His versatility was a big attraction and I’ve been impressed with his attitude and mentality in the games that I have watched recently. He is a talented young player with areas of his game which we will endeavor to develop through our coaching.”

Sands, a 21-year-old from Rye, New York, made his MLS debut in 2017 and appeared last year in 26 regular-season games and four postseason matches. He was selected to the MLS All-Star team.

“I feel it is time in my career to test myself in another league and face a new challenge in Europe,” Sands said in a statement.

He made his debut for the U.S. national team in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and has made seven international appearances, including a start in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras.

“Aside from his qualities with the ball, his versatility and tactical understanding, we also know that James is a brilliant character, positive personality and despite his young age, is already showing impressive leadership qualities,” Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said in a statement.