Africa Cup of Nations schedule, standings, odds, how to watch, more

The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 begins Sunday when the hosts begin Group A play against Burkina Faso at 11am ET.
A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and standings here.
There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola, with Algeria and Senegal holding hopes of bucking that trend in February.
Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).
Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch info, and outright odds for the winner of AFCON.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables
Group A
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Cameroon
Ethiopia
Group B
Guinea
Malawi
Senegal
Zimbabwe
Group C
Comoros
Gabon
Ghana
Morocco
Group D
Egypt
Guinea-Bissau
Nigeria
Sudan
Group E
Algeria
Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea
Sierra Leone
Group F
Gambia
Mali
Mauritania
Tunisia
How to watch Africa Cup of Nations in USA
Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6
Location: Cameroon
TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)
Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra
2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) schedule
Sunday, January 9
Cameroon vs Burkina Faso, 11am ET
Ethiopia vs Cape Verde, 3pm ET
Monday, January 10
Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 8am ET
Morocco vs Ghana, 11am ET
Guinea vs Malawi, 11am ET
Comoros vs Gabon, 2pm ET
Tuesday, January 11
Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 8am ET
Nigeria vs Egypt, 11am ET
Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm ET
Wednesday, January 12
Tunisia vs Mali, 8am ET
Mauritania vs Gambia, 11am ET
Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 2pm ET
Thursday, January 13
Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 11am ET
Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 2pm ET
Friday, January 14
Senegal vs Guinea, 8am ET
Morocco vs Comoros, 11am ET
Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 11am ET
Gabon vs Ghana, 2pm ET
Saturday, January 15
Nigeria vs Sudan, 11am ET
Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 2pm ET
Sunday, January 16
Gambia vs Mali, 8am ET
Tunisia vs Mauritania, 11am ET
Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 11am ET
Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm ET
Monday, January 17
Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 11am ET
Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 11am ET
Tuesday, January 18
Malawi vs Senegal, 11am ET
Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 11am ET
Gabon vs Morocco, 2pm ET
Ghana vs Comoros, 2pm ET
Wednesday, January 19
Egypt vs Sudan, 2pm ET
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 2pm ET
Thursday, January 20
Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 11am ET
Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 11am ET
Gambia vs Tunisia, 2pm ET
Mali vs Mauritania, 2pm ET
Sunday, January 23 – Wednesday, January 26 —- Round of 16
Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30 —- Quarterfinals
Wednesday, February 2 – Thursday, February 3—- Semifinals
Sunday, February 6 — Third-place game and Final
Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Senegal — 9:2
Algeria — 5:1
Egypt — 6:1
Ivory Coast — 7:1
Nigeria — 9:1
Cameroon — 9:1
Morocco — 10:1
Ghana — 12:1
Tunisia — 14:1
Mali — 20:1
Burkina Faso — 33:1
Guinea — 40:1
Gabon — 40:1
Gambia — 66:1
Cape Verde — 66:1
Sierra Leone — 100:1
Zimbabwe — 100:1
Guinea-Bissau — 100:1
Ethiopia — 200:1
Mauritania — 200:1
Comoros — 250:1
Malawi — 250:1
Sudan — 250:1
Equatorial Guinea — 250:1
