Man City eliminate Swindon Town as Gundogan, teen Palmer net beauties

Cole Palmer scored a goal and added an assist as Manchester City beat Swindon Town on Friday to kickoff Premier League clubs’ entry into the FA Cup.

Palmer had a wonderful 86 minutes at right wing against lower-league opposition, taking five shots and registering four key passes as CIty waltzed into the fourth round with a 4-1 win at the County Ground.

The 19-year-old Palmer now has three goals in his senior career with City: one in the League Cup, one in the FA Cup, and one in the UEFA Champions League.

And the goal against Swindon Town was some sort of shot.

COLE PALMER 🚀 What a finish from the 19-year old! pic.twitter.com/5GCKdTqmpp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2022

Credit to the Robins, who stood firm as well as some PL clubs against an in-form and rampant City and even pulled within two goals in the 78th minute when Harry McKirdy beat USMNT backstop Zack Steffen.

On the other hand Gabriel Jesus — who also scored in the match — missed a penalty when City was up 3-0. City had 77 percent possession and took 23 of the game’s 28 shots, putting nine on target.

And Palmer put it to bed four minutes after McKirdy’s goal, and Gundogan did this.

My goodness.

İlkay Gundogan with the perfectly placed free kick. 🎯 (Via @ESPNFC)pic.twitter.com/eVIWMwAAel — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 7, 2022

