Tottenham Hotspur’s long been linked with one of the people in this post, while the other was in the North London club’s white shirt not too long ago.

Adama Traore to Tottenham

The idea of Adama Traore moving to Spurs has existed for a long, long time.

We’re talking multiple managers.

And while it felt natural that the Wolves wide man could be reunited with Nuno Espirito Santo this summer, it’s Tottenham’s new boss that may land Traore.

Reports say that Antonio Conte believes he could work wonders with Traore on the right side of his midfield and it’s difficult to argue against the Italian.

Traore hasn’t scored this year and his assist numbers are down but that’s the case for everyone at Wolves, where finishers have not finished chances and Bruno Lage has fortified the club’s defending at the expense of the attack (for now).

$27 million (approximately) is the number being floated to secure Traore’s services and Fabio Paratici is going to give Conte ammunition this January. This one may just check out.

Eriksen to Tottenham (at least to train)

Christian Eriksen’s return to the pitch will not happen in Italy due to rules about playing with

But his former Inter Milan boss has not ruled out Eriksen taking the pitch at Tottenham, though Conte says he has not spoken with the player.

I didn’t speak recently with Christian,” Conte said. “For sure, it was great, it was fine, to see him on a pitch, to see that he is kicking a ball. We are talking about a really important player, but especially a top man.

“What happened this summer was very not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared in that moment. And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open.”

The visions of Eriksen collapsing on the pitch remain in our heads but it would be wonderful to see the player make his return to the fold. If it happens at Tottenham despite his unceremonious exit, well, something would feel right about that, too.

