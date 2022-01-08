2021-22 FA Cup live! How to watch, stream, schedule, odds, predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.

There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Defending champions Leicester City will host Watford, Leeds United is off to West Ham United, and Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time

Kick off: Jan. 7-10

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

All times ET

Friday, Jan. 7

Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City — 3pm ET

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Coventry City 1-0 Derby County

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield

Bristol City 0-1 (AET) Fulham

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Barnsley 5-4 (AET) Barrow

Peterborough United 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Leicester City 4-1 Watford

Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

Wigan Athletic 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Boreham Wood 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (AET) Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Rotherham

Hull City 2-3 (AET) Everton

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Swansea City 2-3 (AET) Southampton

Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Sunday, Jan. 9

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town — 7:30am ET

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient — 9am ET

Cardiff vs Preston North End — 9am ET

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City — 9am ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe — 9am ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United — 9am ET

West Ham United vs Leeds United — 9am ET

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town — 9am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal — 12:10pm ET

Monday, Jan. 10

Manchester United vs Aston Villa — 2:55pm ET

FA Cup third-round predictions

Swindon Town 1-5 Manchester City

Mansfield Town 0-2 Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United 1-1 Blackpool

Coventry City 0-2 Derby County

Burnley 3-1 Huddersfield

Bristol City 1-2 Fulham

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 4-1 Cambridge United

Barnsley 2-1 Barrow

Peterborough United 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Leicester City 3-0 Watford

Port Vale 1-3 Brentford

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Boreham Wood 1-3 AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers 1-3 Reading

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Rotherham

Hull City 0-2 Everton

Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield

Swansea City 1-1 Southampton

Birmingham City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Luton Town 3-2 Harrogate Town

Stoke City 1-0 Leyton Orient

Cardiff City 2-2 Preston North End

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 1-1 Leeds United

Liverpool 5-0 Shrewsbury Town

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City +330

Chelsea +550

Liverpool +650

Manchester United +700

Tottenham +1200

Arsenal +1400

Leicester City +1400

Everton +2200

West Ham United +2200

Leeds United +3000

Aston Villa +3300

Brighton +3300

Wolves +4000

Southampton +4000

Newcastle United +4000

Crystal Palace +5000

Brentford +6000

Burnley +6000

Norwich City +9000

Fulham +9000

Watford +9000

Bournemouth +12500

West Bromwich Albion +12500

Sheffield United +15000

Barnsley +15000

Cardiff City +15000

Middlesbrough +15000

Nottingham Forest +15000

Reading +15000

Stoke City +15000

Swansea City +15000

Blackburn Rovers +15000

Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

