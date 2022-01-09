2021-22 FA Cup live! How to watch, stream, schedule, odds, predictions

By Jan 9, 2022, 8:50 AM EST
0 Comments

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.

There are three all-Premier League ties, while 14 clubs were able to avoid a top-flight challenge for at least one more round (assuming they aren’t upset on the first weekend in January).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Defending champions Leicester City will host Watford, Leeds United is off to West Ham United, and Manchester United will entertain Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time

Kick off: Jan. 7-10
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

All times ET

Friday, Jan. 7

Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City — 3pm ET

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Coventry City 1-0 Derby County

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield

Bristol City 0-1 (AET) Fulham

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Barnsley 5-4 (AET) Barrow

Peterborough United 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Leicester City 4-1 Watford

Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

Wigan Athletic 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Boreham Wood  2-0 AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (AET) Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Rotherham

Hull City 2-3 (AET) Everton

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Swansea City 2-3 (AET) Southampton

Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Sunday, Jan. 9

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town — 7:30am ET

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient — 9am ET

Cardiff vs Preston North End — 9am ET

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City — 9am ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe — 9am ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United — 9am ET

West Ham United vs Leeds United — 9am ET

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town — 9am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal — 12:10pm ET

Monday, Jan. 10

Manchester United vs Aston Villa — 2:55pm ET

FA Cup third-round predictions

Swindon Town 1-5 Manchester City

Mansfield Town 0-2 Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United 1-1 Blackpool

Coventry City 0-2 Derby County

Burnley 3-1 Huddersfield

Bristol City 1-2 Fulham

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 4-1 Cambridge United

Barnsley 2-1 Barrow

Peterborough United 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Leicester City 3-0 Watford

Port Vale 1-3 Brentford

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Boreham Wood 1-3 AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers 1-3 Reading

Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Rotherham

Hull City 0-2 Everton

Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield

Swansea City 1-1 Southampton

Birmingham City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Luton Town 3-2 Harrogate Town

Stoke City 1-0 Leyton Orient

Cardiff City 2-2 Preston North End

Charlton Athletic 0-2 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 1-1 Leeds United

Liverpool 5-0 Shrewsbury Town

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa

Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City +330
Chelsea +550
Liverpool +650
Manchester United +700
Tottenham +1200
Arsenal +1400
Leicester City +1400
Everton +2200
West Ham United +2200
Leeds United +3000
Aston Villa +3300
Brighton +3300
Wolves +4000
Southampton +4000
Newcastle United +4000
Crystal Palace +5000
Brentford +6000
Burnley +6000
Norwich City +9000
Fulham +9000
Watford +9000
Bournemouth +12500
West Bromwich Albion +12500
Sheffield United +15000
Barnsley +15000
Cardiff City +15000
Middlesbrough +15000
Nottingham Forest +15000
Reading +15000
Stoke City +15000
Swansea City +15000
Blackburn Rovers +15000
Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)

