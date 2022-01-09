Africa Cup of Nations schedule, standings, odds, how to watch, more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon since 1972 begins Sunday when the hosts begin Group A play against Burkina Faso at 11am ET.

A tournament ripe with Premier League players and prospects holds sway over an entire continent for nearly a month until the final is staged Feb. 6, and we’ve got your schedule and standings here.

[ MORE: USWNT announces SheBelieves Cup field, dates ]

There has not been a repeat winner or finalist at AFCON since Egypt won at home in 2006 before claiming the 2008 tournament title in Ghana and the 2010 edition in Angola, with Algeria and Senegal holding hopes of bucking that trend in February.

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in 2019 to triumph in Egypt and become the seventh nation to win multiple AFCONs, following Democratic Republic of Congo (1968, 1974), Ivory Coast (1992, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 1994, 2013), Ghana (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982), Cameroon (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), and Egypt (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010).

Below you’ll find the tables, schedules, how to watch info, and outright odds for the winner of AFCON.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations group tables

Group A

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Cameroon

Ethiopia

Group B

Guinea

Malawi

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Group C

Comoros

Gabon

Ghana

Morocco

Group D

Egypt

Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria

Sudan

Group E

Algeria

Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone

Group F

Gambia

Mali

Mauritania

Tunisia

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations in USA

Kickoff dates: Jan. 9 – Feb. 6

Location: Cameroon

TV Channel: BeIn Sports (select games)

Stream: BeIn Sports Xtra

2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022) schedule

Sunday, January 9

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso, 11am ET

Ethiopia vs Cape Verde, 3pm ET

Monday, January 10

Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 8am ET

Morocco vs Ghana, 11am ET

Guinea vs Malawi, 11am ET

Comoros vs Gabon, 2pm ET

Tuesday, January 11

Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 8am ET

Nigeria vs Egypt, 11am ET

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 2pm ET

Wednesday, January 12

Tunisia vs Mali, 8am ET

Mauritania vs Gambia, 11am ET

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 2pm ET

Thursday, January 13

Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 11am ET

Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 2pm ET

Friday, January 14

Senegal vs Guinea, 8am ET

Morocco vs Comoros, 11am ET

Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 11am ET

Gabon vs Ghana, 2pm ET

Saturday, January 15

Nigeria vs Sudan, 11am ET

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 2pm ET

Sunday, January 16

Gambia vs Mali, 8am ET

Tunisia vs Mauritania, 11am ET

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 11am ET

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 2pm ET

Monday, January 17

Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 11am ET

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 11am ET

Tuesday, January 18

Malawi vs Senegal, 11am ET

Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 11am ET

Gabon vs Morocco, 2pm ET

Ghana vs Comoros, 2pm ET

Wednesday, January 19

Egypt vs Sudan, 2pm ET

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 2pm ET

Thursday, January 20

Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 11am ET

Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 11am ET

Gambia vs Tunisia, 2pm ET

Mali vs Mauritania, 2pm ET

Sunday, January 23 – Wednesday, January 26 —- Round of 16

Saturday, January 29 – Sunday, January 30 —- Quarterfinals



Wednesday, February 2 – Thursday, February 3—- Semifinals

Sunday, February 6 — Third-place game and Final

Africa Cup of Nations odds and ends (single-game odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Senegal — 9:2

Algeria — 5:1

Egypt — 6:1

Ivory Coast — 7:1

Nigeria — 9:1

Cameroon — 9:1

Morocco — 10:1

Ghana — 12:1

Tunisia — 14:1

Mali — 20:1

Burkina Faso — 33:1

Guinea — 40:1

Gabon — 40:1

Gambia — 66:1

Cape Verde — 66:1

Sierra Leone — 100:1

Zimbabwe — 100:1

Guinea-Bissau — 100:1

Ethiopia — 200:1

Mauritania — 200:1

Comoros — 250:1

Malawi — 250:1

Sudan — 250:1

Equatorial Guinea — 250:1

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Follow @NicholasMendola