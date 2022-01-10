The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.
There are three all-Premier League ties in the third round, and Manchester United vs Aston Villa is the final clash of the third round with the fourth-round draw already made.
Steven Gerrard has vowed to put out Villa’s strongest-possible team as he chases FA Cup glory for the first time as a manager, while Ralf Rangnick and Man United will want to get that winning habit back and will be eager to reach the fourth round.
The winner of this tie will host Middlesbrough in the last 32.
Defending champions Leicester City hammered Watford, Leeds United lost at West Ham United, and Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all handled their clashes against lower-league opponents. Arsenal lost at second-tier Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle United lost at home against third-tier Cambridge United in one of the big shocks of the round.
The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.
There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.
How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time
Kick off: Jan. 7-10
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+
FA Cup third round fixtures
All times ET
Friday, Jan. 7
Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City — 3pm ET
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool
Coventry City 1-0 Derby County
Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield
Bristol City 0-1 (AET) Fulham
Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United
Barnsley 5-4 (AET) Barrow
Peterborough United 2-1 Bristol Rovers
Leicester City 4-1 Watford
Port Vale 1-4 Brentford
Wigan Athletic 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
Boreham Wood 2-0 AFC Wimbledon
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (AET) Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading
Queens Park Rangers 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Rotherham
Hull City 2-3 (AET) Everton
Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield
Swansea City 2-3 (AET) Southampton
Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle
Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth
Sunday, Jan. 9
Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town
Stoke City 2-0 Leyton Orient
Cardiff 2-1 (AET) Preston North End
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Morecambe
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United
West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal
Monday, Jan. 10
Manchester United vs Aston Villa — 2:55pm ET
FA Cup fourth round draw results & fixtures
4th round to be played the weekend of Feb. 4-7
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool
Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
Peterborough vs Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United vs Luton Town
Southampton vs Coventry City
Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
Everton vs Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United
Manchester United/Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Fulham
Wolves vs Norwich City
