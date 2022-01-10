Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup draw has been held for the third round, as Premier League sides enter the fray in pursuit of silverware.

There are three all-Premier League ties in the third round, and Manchester United vs Aston Villa is the final clash of the third round with the fourth-round draw already made.

Steven Gerrard has vowed to put out Villa’s strongest-possible team as he chases FA Cup glory for the first time as a manager, while Ralf Rangnick and Man United will want to get that winning habit back and will be eager to reach the fourth round.

The winner of this tie will host Middlesbrough in the last 32.

Defending champions Leicester City hammered Watford, Leeds United lost at West Ham United, and Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all handled their clashes against lower-league opponents. Arsenal lost at second-tier Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle United lost at home against third-tier Cambridge United in one of the big shocks of the round.

The Football Association Challenge Cup was first held in 1871-72 and the record for most titles is Arsenal with 14, followed by Manchester United’s 12.

There has not been a repeat winner since Arsenal won the 2013-14 and 2014-15 FA Cups.

How to watch FA Cup third round live, stream and start time

Kick off: Jan. 7-10

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN / ESPN+

FA Cup third round fixtures

All times ET

Friday, Jan. 7

Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City — 3pm ET

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mansfield Town 2-3 Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool

Coventry City 1-0 Derby County

Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield

Bristol City 0-1 (AET) Fulham

Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Barnsley 5-4 (AET) Barrow

Peterborough United 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Leicester City 4-1 Watford

Port Vale 1-4 Brentford

Wigan Athletic 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Boreham Wood 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 (AET) Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 (8-7 PKs) Rotherham

Hull City 2-3 (AET) Everton

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield

Swansea City 2-3 (AET) Southampton

Birmingham City 0-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town 1-3 Bournemouth

Sunday, Jan. 9

Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town

Stoke City 2-0 Leyton Orient

Cardiff 2-1 (AET) Preston North End

Charlton Athletic 0-1 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United

West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal

Monday, Jan. 10

Manchester United vs Aston Villa — 2:55pm ET

FA Cup fourth round draw results & fixtures

4th round to be played the weekend of Feb. 4-7

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton vs Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United

Manchester United/Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolves vs Norwich City

Latest FA Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Man City +330

Chelsea +550

Liverpool +650

Manchester United +700

Tottenham +1200

Arsenal +1400

Leicester City +1400

Everton +2200

West Ham United +2200

Leeds United +3000

Aston Villa +3300

Brighton +3300

Wolves +4000

Southampton +4000

Newcastle United +4000

Crystal Palace +5000

Brentford +6000

Burnley +6000

Norwich City +9000

Fulham +9000

Watford +9000

Bournemouth +12500

West Bromwich Albion +12500

Sheffield United +15000

Barnsley +15000

Cardiff City +15000

Middlesbrough +15000

Nottingham Forest +15000

Reading +15000

Stoke City +15000

Swansea City +15000

Blackburn Rovers +15000

Queens Park Rangers +15000 + (full list)

