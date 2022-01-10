The January transfer window is open and Premier League clubs can start making moves until Jan. 31 at 6pm ET when the window shuts.

Let the deals begin.

Some clubs need more than others, and given the current situation with absentees across multiple teams, the January transfer window could be busier than usual.

Add into the mix that the top four, top six and relegation battles are all so close, and that means plenty of clubs will be on the hunt for new additions to kick on in 2022.

Below we take a look at the main needs for all 20 Premier League teams in the January transfer window and we will update this article throughout the month as deals are done.

Arsenal – Central striker

With Alexandre Lacazette’s contract situation unclear and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of the captaincy and his future uncertain, Arteta needs to start planning for who will be up top next season. Eddie Nketiah is an option but it’s likely that Arsenal will be looking to add a young center forward in the coming transfer windows. Maybe they will make a big play for Dusan Vlahovic? Tottenham and plenty of other PL clubs are pushing hard to sign the Fiorentina and Serbia forward.

Aston Villa – None

Villa’s squad is strong and the likes of Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson haven’t featured much this season due to injury. You get the sense that if Steven Gerrard wants to bring in a few of the attacking players from Glasgow Rangers (ahem, Alfredo Morales) and via his other connections it could happen. But Villa look set in all departments and luxury buys are the main aim.

Brentford – Right back

The Bees are team which has been hit hard by injuries, so they will hope to get plenty of starters back soon. The only area they could use some help is at ring wing-back. Bringing in a true right back there will allow Sergi Canos to play further forward and Brentford could do with his creativity in attack.

Brighton and Hove Albion – Central striker

This has been the main need for the Seagulls for many years. Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck will get you 7-12 goals per season each, which is more than fine, but can Brighton find that 20-goal striker to take them to the next level? It’s tough.

Burnley – Central striker

See above. Burnley are solid defensively and have a lot of honest players but Chris Wood is out of form and Ashley Barnes has been missing for most of the season. Some help in attack for Maxwel Cornet is crucial for their survival hopes.

Chelsea – Left wing-back

With Ben Chilwell going down with a season-ending injury and Marcos Alonso their only recognized left back, Chelsea should strengthen here. Also, keep an eye on the Blues potentially bringing back some of their best loan players (they have about 6,543 players out on loan) to help with their injury issues.

Crystal Palace – Defensive midfielder

Patrick Vieira’s squad is fairly deep across most areas but there is a slight need for an upgrade in central midfield, especially the holding area. Palace have some great experienced pros but a tough defensive midfielder would be a nice addition.

Everton – Left back, right back

Lucas Digne is on the way out and they have to stop playing players out of position at left back. Bring in a new left back, and probably a new right back with Seamus Coleman struggling, and Rafael Benitez can continue to make them tough to beat. This January transfer window could actually be busy for Everton if Rafa can move on a few.

Leeds United – Center back

Marcelo Bielsa has had tons of injuries to deal with and losing Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper to injuries for the opening months of 2022 isn’t good. If Patrick Bamford is back fit then that’s a huge plus, as they’ve badly missed him up top. Bringing in some experience in central defense is key if Leeds are going to stay out of the relegation scrap. They just have to stay healthy.

Leicester City – Center back

The Foxes have a big squad and they’ve needed that with so many injuries. They’ll get Wesley Fofana back soon, which is huge, but the other center backs may need more competition. Vestergaard hasn’t settled well, while Soyuncu and Evans have struggled at times.

Liverpool – Central striker

A luxury buy. Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with having one more attacking option as Roberto Firmino struggles with his form and Diogo Jota is a little better starting out wide. Luis Diaz of Porto seems illogical given UCL and UEL ties, but perhaps for the summer? Maybe they will have to start looking (reluctantly) for a Jordan Henderson replacement soon?

Manchester City – Central striker

See above. They will likely make their move for Erling Haaland in the summer but don’t be surprised if Pep Guardiola tries to push to sign a new central striker in January to beat the competition.

Manchester United – Defensive midfielder

Fred and Scott McTominay are decent players but United need a true ball-winning, deep-lying playmaker in midfield. That would help protect their sometimes brittle defense and give them balance. Boubacar Kamara from Marseille and USMNT’s Tyler Adams are two players to keep an eye on as United may well look to sign younger players with potential under Ralf Rangnick’s leadership. Right back is also an area they can upgrade.

Newcastle United – Right back (done), center back

They have signed Kieran Trippier, which is a great buy. Lille center back Sven Botman is a target too. In the first window under their new owners, Newcastle have a lot of money to spend (everyone knows that) so they will make moves but they may have to pay over the odds. Improving their defense is key if they want to stay in the Premier League under Eddie Howe.

Norwich City – Center backs, striker

They will want to try and strengthen everywhere but realistically they won’t spend much. That said, if they get their injured players back soon they are in with a chance of staying up as it looks like the bottom four are there to stay for the season. Dean Smith may head back to Villa for a few loan signings and Norwich need to score more goals and concede less. A crucial combo if you want to stay up…

Southampton – Goalkeeper

Saints strengthened well last summer and their main need is a new goalkeeper. Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster are still battling for the number one spot and Saints have been linked with West Brom’s Sam Johnstone. If they don’t sign a new goalkeeper in January they will sign one in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur – Central midfielder

USMNT star Weston McKennie has been linked with Tottenham and that would be a good fit. Spurs need a player who can bring the energy Conte demands and also knit midfield and attack. Attack-minded Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli may not work out under Conte and they have some fine defensive midfielders, but not many (if any) number eight types.

Watford – Center back

Defensive reinforcements are key for Watford. Going forward they look just fine and have plenty of options but Claudio Ranieri has to tighten things up at the back to give Watford a chance of staying up.

West Ham United – Central striker, center back

A luxury signing. Michail Antonio can’t play every single game and if West Ham want to make a splash in Europe and push for the top four, they need someone who plays like Antonio to come in and start centrally. A center back on loan to cover for the injured Ogbonna may be necessary too.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Central striker

Bruno Lage has a lot of options in midfield and defense but if Raul Jimenez goes down, they need someone to hold the ball up. Hwang Hee-Chan (who is currently injured) is a great secondary striker but a luxury buy would be bringing in another true number nine to give Jimenez a break from time to time.

