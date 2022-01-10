Manchester United vs Aston Villa final score: McTominay goal ousts Villans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be grinning sardonically after Manchester United’s Fred and Scott McTominay teamed up for the only goal of a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford on Monday.

The much-maligned defensive midfield pair connected for a precision goal early in the match when Fred cut onto his left foot and pinged an arrow into the heart of the box.

Steven Gerrard’s Villans equalized twice but saw both goals taken off the board by VAR.

McTominay doesn’t mind going to the gritty areas to find the ball and earned another big goal in his young career.

The Red Devils put 9 of their 13 shots on target but only found the McTominay goal, and Villa had 57 percent possession in registering 10 shots of their own.

United completes the fourth-round field and will host Middlesbrough between Feb. 4-7.

