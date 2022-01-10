Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scott McTominay has become a fixture in Manchester United’s lineup under three managers since making his debut under Jose Mourinho, and his reputation only continues to grow in the heart of the Red Devils midfield.

McTominay. 25, now has 155 senior appearances for United and has chipped in 16 goals and three assists following his header of a precise cross from Fred on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick is the latest to heap praise on the Scottish midfielder, who scored the lone goal In United’s 1-0 dismissal of Aston Villa from the FA Cup, and it’s lofty stuff.

[ MIORE: Man United vs Aston Villa final score, video ]

“He is an academy boy, his energy is amazing,” Rangnick said of McTominay. “He now also starts scoring goals and also with some leadership skills. I wouldn’t be surprised if in a couple of years he would be the captain of this team.”

Harry Maguire is United’s current captain and did not play Monday, though United was not hurting for leadership with McTominay (and Raphael Varane plus David De Gea).

United needed help from VAR to keep the 1-0 lead, as Villa had a pair of goals taken off the board and arguably was the better team at Old Trafford.

But Rangnick says he’s saw more progress from his Red Devils.

“To say that this was a perfect game, nobody would believe that, of course it was not,” he said. “We still have quite a few things we can get better at but a clean sheet was important today and we worked together.”

