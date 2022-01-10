Southampton vs Brentford is a big game at St Mary’s on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as both teams aim to make a big push for the top 10 in the second half of the season. STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v BRENTFORD

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton have had some great news over the last week as a takeover for the south coast club has been completed, with Sport Republic buying the 80 percent stake of former owner Gao Jisheng. That means Southampton can now spend more in the transfer market and former Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen is involved in the new ownership group. Ankersen will bring all of his ‘Moneyball’ expertise to Saints as they aim to ramp up their efforts to unearth more gems.

First of all they need to build on their win against West Ham and draw with Tottenham over the festive period, as they haven’t played in the Premier League since Dec. 28 but sit on 21 points from 19 points and are well clear of the relegation zone. They won after extra time at Swansea in the FA Cup at the weekend but played 90 of the 120 minutes down a man after Yan Valery was sent off in the first half, so there could be some tired legs for the Saints.

Brentford also won at the FA Cup at the weekend as they eased to victory at Port Vale and Thomas Frank was able to rest plenty of players. The Bees sit two points and two places above Southampton in the table and they’ve been superb in the first half of their first-ever season in the Premier League. The newly-promoted side are finally getting some of their big stars back fit and with no real relegation fears they can attack the second half of the season. They beat Aston Villa in their last Premier League game and have a great knack of hanging in there and picking up points late on.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Brentford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Mohammed Salisu is back after suspension, while Che Adams also returns after a recent COVID-19 positive test. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remains out, while Yan Valery is suspended and Will Smallbone and Valentino Livramento are both out injured. Kyle Walker-Peters and Thierry Small are out after recent COVID-19 positive tests, so that means captain James Ward-Prowse could line up at right back instead of his usual position in central midfield.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen are available for the Bees, while Josh DaSilva is getting closer to a return from his long-term hip injury. Rico Henry is close to a return but will miss this game. Frank Onyeka is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, while goalkeeper David Raya remains out and Mathias Jorgensen is also out but close to coming back. Defensively Brentford have Kristoffer Ajer back, which is huge. Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl made his Brentford debut at the weekend in the FA Cup and could start against Southampton.

How to watch Southampton vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports