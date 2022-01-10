Two candidates fulfill requirements for U.S. Soccer presidential election

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The song’s changed but the name remains the same in the pursuit of the next term as U.S. Soccer president.

Only one name has fulfilled the requirements to challenge current president Cindy Parlow Cone and it’s the man she replaced: Carlos Cordeiro.

The power dynamics of an entire federation and its voting interests will be under the microscope as voters choose between the incumbent and the man who resigned in the wake of the USSF’s defense of a gender discrimination suit, one that “asserted the women have lesser physical abilities and responsibilities than their male counterparts.”

Parlow Cone was Cordeiro’s vice president and became president in 2020 after Cordeiro resigned.

The election will be held at the USSF’s Annual General Meeting on March 5 in Atlanta.

To be placed on the ballot, candidates had to meet two requirements:

The completion of a background check

At least three (3) letters of nomination on official letterhead from Organization Members (as defined in Bylaw 302) and/or one of three Athlete Members of the Board of Directors

Cordeiro replaced Sunil Gulati in 2018 after serving two years as vice president.

Without sounding too cynical, if the only two people who fulfilled the requirements are the last two people to hold the job, the requirements should probably be altered a bit! That requires bylaw changes and other legal concepts and makes for a weak election.

