Two of Africa’s most decorated nations met in group play Tuesday at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (in 2022), with high-profile Premier League strikers in focus.

And it was Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho who would find the only goal of the game as Nigeria beat Mohamed Salah and Egypt 1-0 in Cameroon.

Iheanacho did the business with vigor, cracking a venomous strike home from the middle of the arc as Nigeria claimed three points from Group D.

Nigeria was good money for the win, out-attempting Egypt 15-4 and holding Mohamed Salah to 35 touches and a single off-target shot.

Wilfred Ndidi started for Nigeria, while Alex Iwobi came off the bench. Premier Leaguers Trezeguet and Mohamed Elneny went 90 minutes for the Pharoahs.

Sudan plays Guinea-Bissau in Tuesday’s other Group D encounter. The group returns to play Saturday when Nigeria meets Sudan and Algeria tangles with Egypt.

That match, which will see Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah leading desperate sides, will be must-watch stuff.

